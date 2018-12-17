You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close higher on Monday

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 5:37 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

SINGAPORE stocks finished higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 1.2 per cent or 37.16 points to 3,114.25. 

About 985.3 million shares worth S$810.6 million in total changed hands, with losers outnumbering gainers 207 to 174. 

The most actively traded counter was Ezion Holdings, which erased afternoon gains to finish down 2.04 per cent to S$0.048 with 75.6 million shares traded.

Financials led gains - DBS added 1.06 per cent to S$23.94, UOB was up 2.64 per cent to S$24.92, and OCBC Bank closed almost 2 per cent higher at S$11.34. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
2 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
3 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
4 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse
5 All together now: The growing co-living scene in Singapore
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

Dec 17, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore developers sell 1,198 private homes excluding ECs in November; up from October's 487 units

Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to hold second round of town hall meetings on Jan 18

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening