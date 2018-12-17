Singapore shares close higher on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks finished higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 1.2 per cent or 37.16 points to 3,114.25.

About 985.3 million shares worth S$810.6 million in total changed hands, with losers outnumbering gainers 207 to 174.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion Holdings, which erased afternoon gains to finish down 2.04 per cent to S$0.048 with 75.6 million shares traded.

Financials led gains - DBS added 1.06 per cent to S$23.94, UOB was up 2.64 per cent to S$24.92, and OCBC Bank closed almost 2 per cent higher at S$11.34.