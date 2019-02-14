You are here

Singapore shares close higher on Thursday

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 5:43 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.26 per cent or 8.39 points to 3,253.16.

About 1.17 billion securities worth S$1.01 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.86. Gainers and losers were evenly matched with 194 securities up and 191 down.

Among the most heavily traded by volume was Rex International, which held firm to S$0.093 with 38.3 million shares traded. Ezion Holdings stayed flat at S$0.045, with 31.6 million shares changing hands.

Among index stocks, Genting Singapore closed unchanged at S$1.10, while ThaiBev declined 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.69 per cent to S$0.72.

