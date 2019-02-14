Singapore shares close higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.26 per cent or 8.39 points to 3,253.16.

About 1.17 billion securities worth S$1.01 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.86. Gainers and losers were evenly matched with 194 securities up and 191 down.

Among the most heavily traded by volume was Rex International, which held firm to S$0.093 with 38.3 million shares traded. Ezion Holdings stayed flat at S$0.045, with 31.6 million shares changing hands.

Among index stocks, Genting Singapore closed unchanged at S$1.10, while ThaiBev declined 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.69 per cent to S$0.72.