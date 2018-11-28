Singapore shares close higher on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 4.08 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,094.48.

Gainers outnumbered losers 225 to 146, after about 2.17 billion shares worth S$1.03 billion changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Ezion, which rose 40.48 per cent to S$0.059 with 366.3 million shares changing hands.

Other active stocks included Rex International, which put on 7.35 per cent to S$0.073 on trade of 103.1 million shares; and Allied Tech, which closed flat at S$0.015 as 58.8 million shares changed hands.