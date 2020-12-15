You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close slightly lower on Tuesday, STI down 0.1%

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 5:49 PM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

SINGAPORE shares finished Tuesday slightly lower as counters on the bourse traded sideways as investor optimism remained muted.

The benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.42 points or 0.1 per cent to 2,856.72, after 2.18 billion securities worth S$1.37 billion changed hands. Decliners outnumbered advancers 248 to 189.

Regional stock markets too mostly closed lower. The Nikkei 225 lost 0.2 per cent; the Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 per cent, and the SSE Composite Index dipped 0.1 per cent. The KLCI bucked the trend, rising 0.7 per cent.

Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, noted that despite talks of vaccines and a US relief bill, stock markets were "not exactly firing higher".

He said: "Unless policymakers overdeliver on market expectation, especially at this time of year when our risk-taking proclivities give way to profit-taking, it seems virus-related economic restrictions will never cease to weigh as the market continues to straddle that fence between hope and reality."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Jardine Matheson Holdings and Jardine Strategic Holdings came out tops for the day. The former gained 1.2 per cent or US$0.65 to US$56.60, while the latter added 2.4 per cent or US$0.61 to finish the day at US$26.44.

Among the constituents, supermarket and convenience-store operator Dairy Farm was the biggest advancer. The counter closed at US$4.25, up 2.4 per cent or US$0.10.

On the other end of the spectrum, ComfortDelGro was among the biggest constituent losers, shedding 1.8 per cent or S$0.03 to S$1.68. Venture Corporation was another counter among the top decliners, falling 1.2 per cent or S$0.23 to S$18.72.

The most heavily traded stock for the day was Sembcorp Marine, which had 312.9 million shares traded. The counter ended the day at 15.2 Singapore cents, down 6.8 per cent or 1.1 Singapore cents.

The trio of lenders ended the day mixed. OCBC fell 0.2 per cent or S$0.02 to S$10.11, while UOB lost 0.1 per cent or S$0.03 to close at S$22.89. DBS, however, gained 0.04 per cent or S$0.01 to S$25.46.

Over at Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 lost 0.6 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively, while the Nasdaq rose 0.5 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 05:36 PM
Life & Culture

Vatican 'Darth Vader' nativity scene gets earthly thumbs down

[VATICAN CITY] St Peter's Square in the Vatican has hosted a few unorthodox nativity scenes over the years, but this...

Dec 15, 2020 05:30 PM
Consumer

Pop the bubbly? Spain's cava takes milder pandemic punch than expected

[BARCELONA] With bars and restaurants shut for months in parts of Spain and tourism drying up due to the coronavirus...

Dec 15, 2020 05:26 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX to invest S$20m to boost market access to ESG information and solutions

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) is investing S$20 million to expand sustainability capabilities and initiatives as...

Dec 15, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 11.28...

Dec 15, 2020 05:10 PM
Real Estate

Perennial Real Estate, Kuok Khoon Hong joint entity pay S$280.9m for Mediacorp's Caldecott Hill site

PRE 10 Pte Ltd, an entity jointly owned by Perennial Real Estate Holdings and its chairman Kuok Khoon Hong, has...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Moderna confirms supply agreement with Singapore's MOH for Covid-19 vaccine

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

Tokyo: Stocks close down after US losses

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for