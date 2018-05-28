You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close up 0.2% on quiet trading

Mon, May 28, 2018 - 5:38 PM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse rose modestly, with the key Straits Times Index finishing higher by 5.25 points or 0.15 per cent at 3,518.48 on Monday.

Some 1.29 billion shares worth S$885.5 million were done on Monday versus last Friday's turnover of 1.5 billion shares worth S$1.03 billion. Losers outpaced gainers with 222 counters down and 188 counters up.

Major US benchmarks ended little changed on Friday ahead of market closure on Monday for Memorial Day while political concerns over Italy and Spain weighed on markets in Europe.

It's a quiet start to the week with UK out for spring bank holiday while the Singapore market will be shut on Tuesday for Vesak Day.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Oil resumed its slide as the prospect of Opec and Russia easing supply curbs to counterbalance falling output from Venezuela and potential decline in Iranian exports have exposed the commodity to downside risks, said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.

"Price action suggests that bulls may be struggling to find support from geopolitical risk factors. From the technical perspective, WTI Crude is at risk of sinking towards US$66 if bulls are unable to maintain control above US$68," said Mr Otunuga.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

BT_20180528_NBGOLD26WIFI_3451281.jpg
May 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Gold bulls puzzled why metal hasn't performed amid tensions

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

Most Read

1 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
2 Hyflux woes not a sign that loans to power companies are riskier: Moody's
3 Indonesian tycoon buys 2 Bt Pasoh shophouses
4 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
5 DBS to build and implement Carousell's mobile wallet CarouPay
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

condos.JPG
May 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo, private apartment prices slip 0.3% in April from March: NUS index

May 28, 2018
Real Estate

St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price

file6ysj0rtxzjqb2pkjm91.jpg
May 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore, India exchanges abandoning trade link talks: sources

May 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Gaylin Q4 loss widens to S$44m on hefty provisions, but now net cash positive

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening