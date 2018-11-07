Singapore shares close up 0.2% on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 4.74 points or 0.2 per cent to 3,065.36.

Gainers outnumbered losers 234 to 173, after about 1.57 billion shares worth S$1.17 billion in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counters were Rex International, which gained 2.5 per cent to 8.2 Singapore cents apiece, with 38.2 million shares traded, and AEM Holdings, which rose 11.8 per cent to 94.5 Singapore cents, with 37.9 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Venture which was up 1.6 per cent to S$14.99, and DBS, which lost almost 1 per cent to S$23.77.