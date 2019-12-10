You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares continue slide, lose 0.5% amid cautious mood

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 6:09 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

WITH doubts remaining over whether a "Phase One" trade agreement will be signed before further tariffs on Chinese imports kick in on Dec 15, some investors in Asia have taken their "bets" off the table during Tuesday's mixed session.

AxiTrader chief Asia market strategist Stephen Innes noted that "investors have been de-risking and are showing little appetite to add to new equity positions before Christmas".

Like in the previous session, Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) spent most of Tuesday flat before heading decidedly lower in the last hour of trading to end at 3,162.89, a retreat of 16.93 points or 0.5 per cent.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, most benchmark indices fared similarly to the STI, including Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and Taiwan, which all posted slight losses. On the other hand, China posted small gains while South Korea was the region's best performer, with the Kospi Index adding 0.45 per cent or 9.35 points to finish at 2,098.00.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the weeks leading up to Sunday's implementation of tariffs on US$160 billion of Chinese goods, observers noted investors remain squarely focused on developments - even if they lack detail - towards a trade deal.

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon up 0.01% on day

Oanda Asia-Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley still believes that an interim trade agreement is possible, "but maybe not probable before (Dec 15)". He added: "Given the tortuous path that has been walked to even get to this point, I dread to think of what will be required to reach a comprehensive one."

In Singapore, trading volume stood at 1.04 billion securities, 87 per cent of the daily average in the first 11 months of 2019. Meanwhile, total turnover clocked in at S$1.10 billion, just over the January-to-November daily average.

Across the market, decliners trumped advancers 219 to 157. Of the blue-chip index's 30 counters, 22 were in the red.

Among the STI's biggest losers on the day was index heavyweight Singtel, which dropped S$0.08 or 2.3 per cent to S$3.35 with 45.2 million shares traded.

Traders speculated that the telco's performance could have been due to news reports in India where CNBC-TV18, citing sources, said Singtel is considering investing between US$700 million and US$1 billion in its Indian associate Bharti Airtel. Investor interest in Singtel grew in late-November after Bharti Airtel first announced that it will be raising tariffs for phone plan prices from Dec 3.

Meanwhile, the local banks continued their retreat. DBS Group Holdings edged down S$0.06 or 0.2 per cent to S$24.95, OCBC Bank dipped S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent to S$10.62, while United Overseas Bank closed at S$25.31, down S$0.15 or 0.6 per cent.

In the second line, MindChamps closed 2.5 Singapore cents or 5.2 per cent lower to S$0.46. Shares in the pre-school operator fell by as much as 24.8 per cent to S$0.38 on Monday afternoon, which prompted a query from the Singapore bourse.

BREAKING

Dec 10, 2019 06:10 PM
Government & Economy

Mahathir pledges to step down for Anwar, but not before November

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad, the world's oldest prime minister, promised on Tuesday to hand over...

Dec 10, 2019 06:06 PM
Consumer

Ted Baker bosses resign from crisis-hit fashion brand

[LONDON] British fashion brand Ted Baker on Tuesday said both its top bosses had quit, as it warned on profits and...

Dec 10, 2019 05:49 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.92...

Dec 10, 2019 04:35 PM
Life & Culture

In new memoirs, food writers serve up stories about their beat

[NEW YORK] If critics' faces are ever put on postage stamps, Adam Platt's will be a collectible. The longtime food...

Dec 10, 2019 04:23 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish in the red

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed Tuesday with fresh losses as traders grow increasingly wary about the lack of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly