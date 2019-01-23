You are here

Singapore shares continue to slide on Wednesday

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 5:28 PM
SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.68 per cent or 21.60 points to 3,171.11.

About 1.27 billion securities worth S$1 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.79. Losers outnumbered gainers 213 to 150.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore closed flat at S$1.09 with 45.5 million shares traded. Rex International held firm to 7.9 Singapore cents with 22.6 million shares changing hands.

Financials led index stocks, with DBS declining 39 Singapore cents or 1.59 per cent to end at S$24.16. OCBC Bank lost 12 Singapore cents or 1.04 per cent to S$11.38, and United Overseas Bank retreated 36 Singapore cents or 1.38 per cent to S$25.66.

