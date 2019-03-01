You are here

Singapore shares decline at Friday's open; STI down 0.12% to 3,208.78

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 9:16 AM
Singapore stocks opened lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index heading down 0.12 per cent or 3.91 points to 3,208.78 as at 9.01am.
SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index heading down 0.12 per cent or 3.91 points to 3,208.78 as at 9.01am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 74 to 59, or about five securities down for every four up, after 43.6 million securities worth S$87.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel moved down 1.0 per cent or S$0.03 to S$2.99 with 3.9 million shares traded. Keppel Reit headed up 0.8 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.24 with 3.8 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Venture Corp, up 0.8 per cent or S$0.15 to S$17.95; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.5 per cent or S$0.13 to S$24.97.

