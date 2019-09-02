You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Monday's open; STI down 0.41% to 3,093.92

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 9:27 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.41 per cent or 12.6 points to 3,093.92 as at 9.01am, following the kick-off of additional tariffs by China and the United States on each other's goods on Sunday.

On the Singapore bourse, losers outnumbered gainers 54 to 40, or about four securities down for every three up, after 18.4 million securities worth S$36.9 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings retreated 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.905 with 2.4 million shares traded. Mapletree Logistics Trust headed down 0.6 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.56 with 2.4 million shares traded. Rex International Holding headed down 1.3 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.076 with 2.2 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Singtel, down 1.0 per cent or S$0.03 to S$3.14; Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, up 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.09;

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Financial stocks DBS Group Holdings was down 0.4 per cent or S$0.09 to S$24.44; United Overseas Bank was down 0.04 per cent or S$0.01 to S$24.95; and OCBC Bank was up 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$10.66.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday amid renewed fears over the US-China trade war escalation. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.38 per cent or 79.51 points at 20,624.86 in early trade, while the broader Topix index declined 0.28 per cent or 4.20 points at 1,507.66.

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

file73e0drgyeoydwit45q8.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: IHH Healthcare, Keppel, Olam, TPV, SembMarine, BreadTalk

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly