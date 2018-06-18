You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Monday's open; STI down 0.68% to 3,334.04

Mon, Jun 18, 2018 - 9:34 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Monday, with the Straits Times Index heading down 0.68 per cent or 22.69 points to 3,334.04 as at 9.24am after concerns about a US-China trade war.

Losers outnumbered gainers 172 to 52, or about 10 stocks down for every three up, after 155.4 million shares worth S$278.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings headed down 2.1 per cent or S$0.02 to S$0.945 with 12.8 million shares traded. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust moved down 2.4 per cent or S$0.04 to S$1.66 with 8.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 1.5 per cent or S$0.41 to S$27.20; and OCBC Bank, down 0.9 per cent or S$0.11 to S$12.02.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_180618_5.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Emerging demand for digital expertise on listed boards

BP_Ropemaker Place_180618_7.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Real Estate

Ho Bee Land acquires freehold Grade A London property with £650m investment

BT_20180618_VIGRAB18_3473153.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab secures S$500m facility from HSBC for vehicle fleet financing

Most Read

1 Mahathir rejects Jho Low deal for immunity: report
2 Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11
3 China's yuan to get hit with US$20b dividend onslaught
4 US farmers stressed, angry at trade wars
5 Trump threatened to send 25 million Mexicans to Japan: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGexp_180618_62.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports surge 15.5% in May, beating forecasts

BP_DBS_180618_5.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Emerging demand for digital expertise on listed boards

Jun 18, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SGX, Ho Bee Land, Cromwell E-Reit

Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

MindChamps completes A$5.5m acquisition of 2 Australian preschools

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening