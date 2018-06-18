Singapore shares decline at Monday's open; STI down 0.68% to 3,334.04

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Monday, with the Straits Times Index heading down 0.68 per cent or 22.69 points to 3,334.04 as at 9.24am after concerns about a US-China trade war.

Losers outnumbered gainers 172 to 52, or about 10 stocks down for every three up, after 155.4 million shares worth S$278.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings headed down 2.1 per cent or S$0.02 to S$0.945 with 12.8 million shares traded. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust moved down 2.4 per cent or S$0.04 to S$1.66 with 8.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 1.5 per cent or S$0.41 to S$27.20; and OCBC Bank, down 0.9 per cent or S$0.11 to S$12.02.