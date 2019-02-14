You are here

Singapore shares decline at Thursday's open; STI down 0.07% to 3,242.53

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 9:23 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.07 per cent or 2.24 points to 3,242.53 as at 9.01am, as wary investors awaited news from this week's US-China trade talks in Beijing.

Despite the index's retreat, gainers outnumbered losers 70 to 35, or about two securities up for every one down, after 142.6 million securities worth S$75.9 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel shed 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.02 with 7.4 million shares traded. Thai Beverage Public Co headed up 0.7 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.73 with 6.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.1 per cent or S$0.03 to S$24.79; and ComfortDelGro Corp, unchanged at S$2.38.

