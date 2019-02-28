You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Thursday's open; STI down 0.11% to 3,246.50

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 9:17 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SL_sgx_280219_31.jpg
Singapore stocks opened lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index heading down 0.11 per cent or 3.52 points to 3,246.50 as at 9.01am after weak opens in Australia and Japan amid a lack of progress in US-China trade talks.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index heading down 0.11 per cent or 3.52 points to 3,246.50 as at 9.01am after weak opens in Australia and Japan amid a lack of progress in US-China trade talks.

Gainers outnumbered losers 61 to 48, or about five securities up for every four down, after 65.2 million securities worth S$169.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel advanced 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.03 with 6.6 million shares traded. Thomson Medical headed up 1.3 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.08 with 5.8 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included OCBC Bank, down 0.6 per cent or S$0.07 to S$11.11; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.2 per cent or S$0.05 to S$25.20.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
5 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_m1_280219_30.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, Indofood Agri, Hong Leong Finance, Banyan Tree, M1, IHH Healthcare, Jardine C&C

SL_olam_280219_27.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam performed 'below expectations' in 2018 amid tough market, says CEO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening