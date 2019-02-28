Singapore shares decline at Thursday's open; STI down 0.11% to 3,246.50

Singapore stocks opened lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index heading down 0.11 per cent or 3.52 points to 3,246.50 as at 9.01am after weak opens in Australia and Japan amid a lack of progress in US-China trade talks.

Gainers outnumbered losers 61 to 48, or about five securities up for every four down, after 65.2 million securities worth S$169.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel advanced 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.03 with 6.6 million shares traded. Thomson Medical headed up 1.3 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.08 with 5.8 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included OCBC Bank, down 0.6 per cent or S$0.07 to S$11.11; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.2 per cent or S$0.05 to S$25.20.