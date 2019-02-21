Singapore shares decline at Thursday's open; STI down 0.16% to 3,272.99

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.16 per cent or 5.39 points to 3,272.99 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 69 to 44, or about 11 securities up for every seven down, after 44.3 million securities worth S$100.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thai Beverage Public Co rose 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.795 with 8.9 million shares traded. Golden Agri-Resources increased 1.9 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.265 with 1.8 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 1.0 per cent or S$0.25 to S$24.83; and United Overseas Bank, down 0.4 per cent or S$0.10 to S$25.88.