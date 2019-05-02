You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Thursday's open; STI down 0.4% to 3,387.54

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 9:30 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.37 per cent, or 12.66 points to 3,387.54 as at 9.01am.

This comes as Wall Street stocks finished lower overnight, after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged. After raising the key lending rate four times last year, the Fed voted unanimously to keep it in a range of 2.25 to 2.5 per cent.

On the Singapore bourse, losers and gainers were roughly matched, with 73 securities down to 69 up, after about 47.2 million securities worth S$114.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Golden Agri-Resources held firm to S$0.29 with 4.6 million shares traded, and Netlink NBN Trust rose 0.6 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to S$0.835, with 3.8 million units traded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other active stocks included Venture Corp, which was up 3.1 per cent or S$0.52 to S$17.49.

Meanwhile, the financials opened mixed - DBS fell 1.7 per cent or S$0.48 to S$27.77, UOB slipped 0.2 per cent or five Singapore cents to S$27.78, and OCBC bucked the trend to gain 0.3 per cent or three Singapore cents to S$12.13.

Elsewhere in Asia, China and Japan are on holiday for the rest of the week, and market observers noted that Asia will react to the US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) on Thursday, taking cues from the US markets' performance on Wednesday. 

"Sentiment could be supported by positive headlines from the US-China trade negotiations. US and China have concluded the latest round of meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He due to travel to Washington next week to continue the negotiations," UOB analysts highlighted in a research note on Thursday morning. 

They added that US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin noted that the meeting had been "productive". 

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

May 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Centurion Corp, Procurri Corp

lwx_Federal Reserve_020519_11.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve leaves key US rate unchanged amid mixed economic signals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening