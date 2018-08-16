You are here

Singapore shares decline at Thursday's open; STI down 0.77% to 3,209.36

Thu, Aug 16, 2018 - 9:16 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower for the sixth day in a row on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.77 per cent or 24.76 points to 3,209.36 as at 9.03am following overnight losses in the United States.

Losers outnumbered gainers 90 to 17 after 33.2 million securities worth S$60.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings fell 2.6 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.076 with 4.7 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbldg Holdings declined 1.0 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.03 with 2.6 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included OCBC Bank, down 1.8 per cent or S$0.20 to S$11.16; and Singtel, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.08.

