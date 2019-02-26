Singapore shares decline at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.11% to 3,268.67

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.11 per cent or 3.68 points to 3,268.67 as at 9.01am.

Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 48 securities up to 46 down after 23.5 million securities worth S$48.9 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Oceanus Group retreated 25 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.003 with 2.7 million shares traded. Mapletree Commercial Trust gained 0.6 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.77 with 2.2 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.2 per cent or S$0.05 to S$25.23; and United Overseas Bank, up 0.4 per cent or S$0.10 to S$25.49.