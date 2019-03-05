Singapore shares decline at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.41% to 3,237.88

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.41 per cent or 13.2 points to 3,237.88 as at 9.01am after China trimmed its official growth outlook for the year.

Losers outnumbered gainers 63 to 36, or about seven securities down for every four up, after 28.2 million securities worth S$49.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, AEM Holdings, which is trading on a cum-dividend basis, shed 1.7 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.15 with 1.2 million shares traded. Hi-P International moved up 0.7 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.52 with 1.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.7 per cent or S$0.19 to S$25.31; and Jardine Strategic Holdings, up 0.2 per cent or US$0.08 to US$40.12. Both are trading on a cum-dividend basis.