Singapore shares decline at Wednesday's open; STI down 0.04% to 3,260.44

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 9:28 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index slipping 1.22 points or 0.04 per cent to 3,260.44 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 55 to 40, or about 11 securities up for every eight down, after 33.2 million securities worth S$48.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, KrisEnergy retreated 11.1 per cent or S$0.009 to S$0.072 with 3.4 million shares traded. Best World International increased 4.3 per cent or S$0.11 to S$2.64 with 1.5 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.5 per cent or S$0.13 to S$25.04; and OCBC Bank, up 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$11.21.

