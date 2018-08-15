You are here

Singapore shares decline at Wednesday's open; STI down 0.06% to 3,240.93

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 9:12 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index falling 0.06 per cent or 1.94 points to 3,240.93 as at 9am to extend its streak of underwater openings to five days.

Gainers outnumbered losers 59 to 51 after 26.4 million securities worth S$40.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thai Beverage Public Co moved up 2.1 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.715 with 2.6 million shares traded. Allied Technologies rose 4.0 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.026 with 1.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.3 per cent or S$0.08 to S$25.34; and Singtel, unchanged at S$25.34.

