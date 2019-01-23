Singapore shares decline at Wednesday's open; STI down 0.32% to 3,182.45

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.32 per cent or 10.26 points to 3,182.45 as at 9.05am amid fears that the US-China trade talks would not yield meaningful progress.

Losers outnumbered gainers 70 to 43, or about five securities down for every three up, after 36.3 million securities worth S$67.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore held firm to S$1.09 with 6.3 million shares traded. Thai Beverage Public Co gained 0.7 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.74 with 2.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.5 per cent or S$0.13 to S$24.42; Jardine Strategic Holdings, down 0.8 per cent or US$0.28 to US$36.82; and City Developments, down 0.7 per cent or S$0.06 to S$8.84.