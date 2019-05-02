Singapore shares dip 0.2% on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks fell slightly on Thursday, in line with most global equities, after the US Federal Reserve signalled it would remain on hold with monetary policy.

The Straits Times Index closed lower by 0.2 per cent or 6.87 points to 3,393.33.

Losers outpaced gainers 218 to 192, with over 878 million shares worth S$1.11 billion changing hands.

DBS Group Holdings, South-east Asia's largest lender, weighed on the benchmark with a 2.3 per cent slide to S$27.60. But its peers saw slight gains, with OCBC Bank up 0.33 per cent to S$12.14 and United Overseas Bank up 0.07 per cent to S$27.85.

Other declines came from conglomerate Jardine Cycle & Carriage, down 2.11 per cent to S$34.77 and Creative Technology, which closed 1.91 per cent lower at S$4.12.