You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares drift up, confusion over SIA value

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 6:18 PM
angelat@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE shares kicked off the week on a higher note on Monday, mirroring gains on Wall Street as countries prepare to reopen their economies gradually amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Straits Times Index (STI) opened at 2,597.85 and closed at 2,611.31, up 19.43 points or 0.75 per cent. Trade was relatively quiet, with 1.42 billion securities worth S$1.20 billion changing hands.

Brokers said they were bombarded with queries from clients still confused over the intrinsic value of the mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs) that Singapore Airlines (SIA) had also issued together with its rights issue.

“There is still a lot of confusion after Friday’s wild swings,’’ said one broker.

Another said given the uncertainty facing airlines, most of his clients are waiting to sell their rights come Wednesday.

SEE ALSO

SGX to drop minimum trading price rule from June 1, but tightens financial watch-list criteria

SIA raised S$8.8 billion by issuing rights, and raised another S$3.5 billion via a 10-year MCB issue on the basis of 295 rights MCBs for every 100 existing shares owned. Priced at S$1 each, the bonds do not bear a coupon. If SIA does not redeem the 10-year MCBs before maturity, they may be converted into shares based on a conversion price of S$4.84.

Last Wednesday, Societe Generale (SocGen), issuer of daily leverage certificates on SIA, announced that the theoretical ex-rights price of SIA shares based on the previous close would be adjusted to S$3.71, instead of S$4.16 as many had assumed.

Jingyi Pan, IG’s market strategist, warned the next couple of weeks would be crucial in the assessment of the sustained Covid-19 impact. “As global economies continue in efforts to ramp up economic activities once again, two biggest near-term risks perhaps persist in the form of Covid-19 case resurgence and further US-China tensions,’’ she said.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 11, 2020 06:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Wilmar Q1 net profit down 12.7% on investments, but coronavirus fuels consumer staples demand

MAINBOARD-LISTED agri-business group Wilmar International saw profit tumble in the first quarter from mark-to-market...

May 11, 2020 05:51 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX to drop minimum trading price rule from June 1, but tightens financial watch-list criteria

THE Singapore Exchange will soon do away with its minimum trading price rule for mainboard-listed companies, after...

May 11, 2020 05:20 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.38...

May 11, 2020 05:07 PM
Consumer

Medical tourism drop hits core of Thailand's Bumrungrad Hospital

[BANGKOK] Bumrungrad Hospital Pcl said the plunge in medical tourists traveling to Thailand amid the coronavirus...

May 11, 2020 04:41 PM
Life & Culture

Be your own spin class

[NEW YORK] Rooms full of dozens of bikes packed together, music blaring, instructors shouting a mix of directions...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.