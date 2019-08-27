You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares edge up 0.1% on Tuesday as investors remain cautious

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 6:06 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

US and China may have moved to allay concerns that trade tensions were hitting fever pitch but investors preferred to be cautiously optimistic, taking those developments with a pinch of salt.

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) opened slightly higher and for the most part, stayed that way to close at 3,067.52, up 2.19 points or 0.1 per cent.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific, which faced sell-offs on Monday mostly recovered with Australia, China, Japan and South Korea closed higher.

China's Shanghai Composite Index was best performer of the bunch, advancing 38.63 points or 1.4 per cent to 2,902.19, buoyed by strong industrial profits for July released on Tuesday. Hong Kong, where protests continue to weigh on the economy and investor sentiment, closed lower as did Malaysia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In Singapore, trading volume clocked in at 1.18 billion securities, just under the daily average in the first seven months of 2019. Total turnover came to S$1.24 billion, 17 per cent over the January-to-July daily average.

Across the market, decliners trumped advancers 219 to 171. The blue-chip index had 14 of the 30 counters closing in the red.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding continued its run as the STI's most active counter with 62.2 million shares traded during the session. The shipbuilder pared Monday's gains, finishing four Singapore cents or 4.2 per cent lower at 90.5 Singapore cents.

Since Yangzijiang resumed trading on Aug 15, the counter has had the highest average daily trading volume. In addition data suggests that institutional investors have been net sellers of the stock in contrast with retail investors, who are net buyers.

The local banks were higher. DBS Group Holdings closed S$0.08 or 0.3 per cent higher at S$24.17; OCBC Bank gained S$0.04 or 0.4 per cent to S$10.58 and United Overseas Bank ended at S$24.46, up a tick.

Uncertainty over trade matters and low interest rates to support a slowing economies being key drivers on market performance, interest in real estate investment trusts has continued. Among the top performers in the asset class on Tuesday were Keppel DC Reit (up S$0.03 or 1.7 per cent higher at S$1.77) and Sabana Reit (up S$0.01 or 2.3 per cent higher at S$0.455).

Editor's Choice

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_dfs_270898.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Consumer

DFS to close Changi Airport liquor, tobacco stores; some 500 affected staff offered options

nz_business_270819.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts up 2.8% in Q2

nz_skyline_270850.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

Aug 27, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde breaks ground on US$1.4b Jurong plant expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly