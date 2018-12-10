You are here

Singapore shares end 1.2% lower on Monday

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 5:50 PM
SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index down 1.24 per cent or 38.68 points to 3,072.44.

About 1.1 billion securities worth S$740.1 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.67. Losers outnumbered gainers 279 to 115, or about five securities down for every two up.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings fell 5.3 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.054 with 83.7 million shares traded. Rich Capital Holdings slipped 25 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.006 with 28 million shares traded.

Financials led active index stocks, with DBS Group Holdings down 1.5 per cent or S$0.36 to S$23.80. OCBC Bank gave up 1.4 per cent or S$0.16 to end at S$11.07, and United Overseas Bank retreated 0.8 per cent or S$0.21 to S$24.64.

LTC Corporation requested for a trading halt after market close, pending the release of an announcement.

