Singapore shares end flat

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 5:30 PM
SINGAPORE shares ended flat in listless Thursday trade as global trade friction heats up.

After opening at 3,245.92, the Straits Times Index (STI)  ended at 3,257.57, up 2.8 points, or 0.09 per cent. Some 1.5 billion securities, valued at S$1.1 billion, changed hands. Losers outpaced gainers 188 to 167. 

CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT), which is issuing a S$130 million bond that will mature on July 4, 2022, ended at S$1.540 a piece, up four Singapore cents, or 2.7 per cent. 

Among the local banks, United Overseas Bank gained 29 Singapore cents to S$26.65 and OCBC was up 11 Singapore cents at S$11.61. DBS, however, eased 12 Singapore cents to S$26.49. 

