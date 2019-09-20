Singapore shares end flat as geopolitical tensions weigh

GEOPOLITICAL tensions wrestled for investors' attention on Friday, with the world keeping an eye on both the US-China trade talks that resumed on Thursday and the mounting Gulf region risks following the attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

The Straits Times Index (STI) added just 0.03 per cent or 0.88 point to 3,159.68.

Indices in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and China edged higher, while Hong Kong stocks fell, dragged by continuing unrest in the city.

In Singapore, trading activity improved from previous sessions, with about 1.17 billion securities worth S$1.62 billion changing hands. However, second-liners drew more attention as decliners outnumbered advancers 187 to 151 despite the index's gain.

Over the course of the week, the STI lost 1.6 per cent or 51.81 points.

Keppel DC Reit was the most active counter on Friday, adding four Singapore cents or 1.93 per cent with 60.2 million units traded. It was followed by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which lost five Singapore cents or 4.76 per cent on a volume of 39.3 million shares.

Metech International called for a trading halt on Friday. No announcement had been made as at market close.