You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares end flat in listless Thursday session

Thu, Dec 26, 2019 - 6:28 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

TRADING in the Asia-Pacific remained relatively subdued as some markets remained closed, traders were on holiday, and accounts were closed for the year.

While Singapore equities returned to trading on Boxing Day, investors appeared to be nursing a festive hangover, contributing to a session that lacked direction. The Straits Times Index (STI) was little changed, adding 1.32 points or 0.04 per cent to end Thursday at 3,222.99.

But that should have surprised few, especially at year's end.

"With low volumes across financial markets globally at the moment, significant moves at this time of the year should always be taken with a grain of salt," Oanda's Asia-Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Volatility will only spike if we get some unexpected headlines on the geopolitical front."

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon down 0.41% on day

Elsewhere in the region, China, Japan and South Korea ended higher. Taiwan and Malaysia were flat. 

Of the lot, China's Shanghai Composite Index put in the strongest performance, advancing 25.47 points or 0.9 per cent to 3,007.35. The Shanghai benchmark was lifted by Beijing's plan to support the Chinese economy through fiscal stimulus. Residency curbs are also expected to be relaxed to stimulate spending.

Australia and Hong Kong were closed but both will resume trading on Friday.

Trading volume in Singapore clocked in at 1.10 billion securities. Meanwhile, total turnover stood at S$437.53 million.

Across the market, advancers trumped decliners 197 to 131. Eight of the benchmark's 30 counters ended in the red.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding continued to be the most actively traded among STI counters for a third successive session. Shares in China's largest non-state shipbuilder dipped two Singapore cents or 1.7 per cent to S$1.13 with 24.8 million shares changing hands.

Rigmaker Sembcorp Marine added S$0.03 or 2.3 per cent to S$1.31 after announcing early Thursday that it has secured two offshore platform contracts worth over S$550 million to fabricate platforms at two oilfields - one in Qatar and the other off the Danish north sea.

Among pennies, Dyna-Mac Holdings built on its strong run on Christmas Eve, adding 1.5 Singapore cents or 10.5 per cent to close at 15.8 cents on Boxing Day. Thursday's session was the second consecutive time that saw substantially higher activity for the counter. This week, the offshore oil and gas contractor has gained 19.7 per cent, and after Thursday's close, is trading at over a two-and-a-half-year high.

Broadway Industrial Group continued to see a hive of activity, climbing S$0.02 or 15.9 per cent to close at 14.6 cents with 118.1 million shares traded, the most on the Singapore bourse. Like Dyna-Mac, Broadway is trading at the highest in more than two-and-a-half years.

The company, which manufactures precision-machined components and assemblies among others, has been in discussions with two prospects for possible merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions as part of its ongoing strategic review. Since Broadway revealed that it is part of M&A talks on Nov 29, its share price has jumped by 3.3 times.

BREAKING

Dec 26, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 26, 2019 05:58 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close flat on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed flat on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down just 0...

Dec 26, 2019 05:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux axes old agreement with Mitsubishi on TuasOne project

HYFLUX on Thursday said it has replaced an old settlement agreement entered into with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (...

Dec 26, 2019 04:42 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB partners Prudential Singapore, Nickelodeon Asia to enhance parents' financial planning for kids

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) has teamed up with Prudential Singapore and Nickelodeon Asia to enhance its existing UOB...

Dec 26, 2019 04:26 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam steel imports

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has imposed anti-dumping duties on cold rolled iron or non-alloy steel coil imports from...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly