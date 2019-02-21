Singapore shares end flat on Thursday

SINGAPORE shares ended flat on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index dipping 0.01 per cent or 0.47 point to 3,277.91.

The field was almost evenly matched, with 201 gainers to 190 losers. Some 1.34 billion securities worth S$1.16 billion changed hands.

The bourse was weighed down by financials, which finished in the red, except for United Overseas Bank. DBS slid 1.08 per cent or S$0.27 to S$24.81 while OCBC Bank was down 0.86 per cent or S$0.10 to S$11.57.

Among actively traded counters, Genting Singapore gained 0.91 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.11 on 41.21 million shares. Golden Agri-Resources climbed 3.85 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.27 with 28.31 million shares traded.