Singapore shares end flat on Tuesday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed marginally lower on Tuesday, with the key Straits Times Index down just 2.47 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 3,242.87.

About 1.84 billion shares worth S$1.06 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.58 per share. Losers barely outnumbered gainers 208 to 201.

The most actively traded stock was Jasper Investments, which traded flat at S$0.007 with 202.9 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezion Holdings and ThaiBev.