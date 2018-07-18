Singapore shares end flat on Wednesday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed flat on Wednesday, with the key Straits Times Index up just 0.02 per cent or 0.86 point to 3,240.5.

About 1.43 billion shares worth S$1.02 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.71 per share. Gainers outnumbered losers 189 to 182.

The most actively traded stock was Jasper Investments Limited, which traded flat at S$0.008 with 206.6 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Koufu Group and Golden Agri-Resources.

Earlier in the day, Mirach Energy called for a trading halt pending the release of an announcement. No announcement had been made as at market close.