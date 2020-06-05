You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares end higher for fifth straight session, up 1.6%

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 6:00 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended higher on Friday for the fifth straight session at 2,751.50, up 44.30 points or 1.6 per cent.

Advancers outpaced decliners 347 to 140, with about 1.49 billion securities worth S$1.66 billion having changed hands.

The blue-chip index built on gains in the afternoon after a muted start to the day, following a dip in US shares as pessimism on the official May jobs report weighed on the trading session. 

Meanwhile, strong stimulus support continue to boost sentiments elsewhere. The European Central Bank approved a 130 billion-euro (S$205.2 billion) stimulus package that surpassed expectations. Meanwhile, the White House is also expected to spend up to US$1 trillion in another round of economic stimulus.

Said AxiCorp's chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes: "Liquidity supports risk assets as stimulus impetus becomes too hard to fight, although skepticism remains high on the critic's list for a rapid return to economic normalcy."

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares rise at Friday's open; STI up 0.1%

While “upward momentum in risk appetite has faltered slightly”, Mr Innes pointed out that markets have been willing to look past weak economic data by focusing on the recovery phase.

Among the STI constituents, Jardine Matheson Holdings emerged as the best-performing stock for the day, gaining 4.7 per cent or US$2.01 to US$44.55.

At the bottom of the STI's table was Singapore Airlines, falling 1.1 per cent or S$0.05 to S$4.33. The only other two stocks that ended in the red were Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and Wilmar International, dipping 0.7 per cent to S$1.36 and 0.5 per cent to S$4.07 respectively. 

SPH was among the heavily-traded stocks, following news that Mapletree Industrial Trust will replace the media-and-property group on the benchmark STI from June 22. Mapletree Industrial Trust rose 3.8 per cent to S$2.75.

The most active counter was Singtel, gaining 1.9 per cent or S$0.05 to S$2.63, with 36 million shares having changed hands.

With the exception of Malaysia, the STI performance was in line with regional benchmarks including Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia and Japan, which sustained their rallies. 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 05:54 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia announces RM35b in additional stimulus

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia unveiled RM35 billion (S$11.46 billion) in additional stimulus to help the economy recover...

Jun 5, 2020 05:48 PM
Transport

Toyota teams up with five China companies to develop fuel cells

[TOKYO] Toyota Motor is forming a joint venture with five Chinese companies including Beijing Automobile Group and...

Jun 5, 2020 05:38 PM
Technology

Facebook to apply state media labels on Russian, Chinese outlets

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook will start labelling Russian, Chinese and other state-controlled media organisations, and...

Jun 5, 2020 05:27 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5.51...

Jun 5, 2020 05:15 PM
Government & Economy

Fortitude Budget: Singapore's fiscal strategy keeps longer-term needs in view

EVEN as it battles the Covid-19 crisis, Singapore continues to plan ahead for "significant fiscal outlay" to meet...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.