Singapore shares end higher on Friday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Friday, with the key Straits Times Index up 0.6 per cent or 20.25 points to 3,297.83.
About 1.39 billion shares worth S$1.01 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.73 per share. Gainers outnumbered losers 239 to 145.
The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which gained two Singapore cents or 1.6 per cent to end at S$1.28, with 36.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezion Holdings and Singapore Telecommunications.
SMJ International Holdings called for a trading halt before market open, pending the release of an announcement. No announcement had been made as at market close.