You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares end higher on Friday

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 5:36 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Friday, with the key Straits Times Index up 0.6 per cent or 20.25 points to 3,297.83.

About 1.39 billion shares worth S$1.01 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.73 per share. Gainers outnumbered losers 239 to 145.

The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which gained two Singapore cents or 1.6 per cent to end at S$1.28, with 36.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezion Holdings and Singapore Telecommunications.

SMJ International Holdings called for a trading halt before market open, pending the release of an announcement. No announcement had been made as at market close.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BP_Vard Holdings_200718_10.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Given a second chance, die-hard Vard shareholders must come out to vote

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
3 UOB ups interest rate on flagship deposit account
4 Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks
5 Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc713b4xxor5j1da164egr_doc6y901ph495sysa0ijiu.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Government & Economy

SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen

Pinetree.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Real Estate

Pinetree Condominium at Balmoral Road up for collective sale with S$148m reserve price

Jul 20, 2018
Consumer

Golden Springs sells 75% stake in Singapore animal feed producer Gold Coin to Aboitiz unit

nz-keppel-200718.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening