Singapore shares end higher on Friday, STI adds 0.3%

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) up 19.90 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,224.34. About 2.05 billion securities worth S$906.87 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.44 per security.

Gainers outnumbered losers 241 to 137.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion Holdings, which added S$0.002 or 3.92 per cent to S$0.053 with 154.9 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Rex International and JCG Investment.

Among financials, DBS Group Holdings gained S$0.06 or 0.2 per cent to close at S$25.14; OCBC Bank shares added S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent up to S$11.75; and United Overseas Bank rose S$0.10 or 0.4 per cent to S$26.54.