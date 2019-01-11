You are here

Singapore shares end higher on Friday, STI adds 0.5%

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 5:49 PM
SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) up 15.14 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,198.65.About 1.56 billion shares worth S$1.02 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.65 per share. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 249 to 165.

The most actively traded stock was GSH Corp, which fell S$0.005 to S$0.325 with 104.5 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Ezion Holdings and Rex International. 

Among index-listed stocks, Singtel shares added one Singapore cent or 0.33 per cent to close at S$3.05 while CapitaLand shares closed flat at S$3.27.

Among financials, DBS Group Holdings gained S$0.34 or 1.4 per cent to close at S$24.78; OCBC Bank shares added S$0.04 or 0.3 per cent up to S$11.65; and United Overseas Bank rose S$0.29 or 1.1 per cent to S$26.09. 

