You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares end higher on Friday, up 0.3% on the week

Fri, Apr 26, 2019 - 6:04 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) managed to close in positive territory on Friday during a mixed session of trading in Asia.

The local blue-chip index, like many others in the region, opened lower following a Thursday session on Wall Street that was a mixed bag but made gains towards the end of the session to close at 3,356.95, up 6.67 points or 0.2 per cent.

On the week, the benchmark index added 9.37 points or 0.3 per cent from last Friday's close of 3,347.58.

Trading clocked in at 951.06 million securities, three-quarters of the daily average over the first three months of 2019. Total turnover came to S$1.04 billion, 1.5 per cent over the January-to-March daily average.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Across the market, advancers slightly outpaced decliners 195 to 191.  

Compared to the broader market, the benchmark index fared better on the day, with 22 of the STI's 30 components ending in the black.

Among them, Genting Singapore was the blue-chip index's most traded. The casino operator closed at S$0.97, up 0.5 cent or 0.5 per cent, with 29.7 million shares changing hands.

The three local banks, which are set to release their earnings for the first quarter in the next two weeks, outperformed the index on the day. The trio have a combined weighting of around 40 per cent of the STI.

On Thursday, Venture Corporation posted a net profit of S$90.9 million, up 8.6 per cent on the year-ago period, in line with street expectations. Revenue rose 8.5 per cent to S$928.8 million.

But that did not stop shares in the electronics services firm from falling S$1.77 or 9.2 per cent to close at S$17.52, as the market was more concerned with near-term implications that the company could face "performance volatility" due to some customers' product transitions. 

A trader that The Business Times spoke to felt that given the near-term volatility, "it would be safer to book profits".

Analysts were mixed on the outlook of the electronics services firm.

Penny play was active during Friday's session, with Nam Cheong Limited the bourse's most active counter with 38.5 million shares traded. Shares in the offshore vessel builder closed 0.2 Singapore cent or 22.2 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.

Among non-STI counters, AEM Holdings, which surged 10.5 per cent on Thursday following an announcement that its sales orders have surpassed the amounts announced in previous months, closed one cent or 0.9 per cent lower at S$1.15.

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_260419_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets only a month more on debt stay in absence of binding offer

lwx_the lilium_260419_6.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

lwx_Ninja van_260419_7.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Garage

Grab invests in Ninja Van, ramps up logistics network

Most Read

1 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
2 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
3 Olivia Lum says she will take S$1 salary until Hyflux is restructured
4 Genting has a tough act to follow in IR 2.0
5 SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_factory_260419_53.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output reverses into negative territory in March

lwx_hyflux_260419_30.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux hit with demand from Maybank for payment of S$509m; VP for operations leaves

Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Venture Corp shares down 8.6% after citing near-term volatility

lwx_best world_260419_45.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB suspends coverage on Best World

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening