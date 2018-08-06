You are here
Singapore shares end higher on Monday
SINGAPORE shares closed 0.6 per cent higher, with the Straits Times Index up 19.61 points to 3,285.34 on Monday.
About 1.87 billion shares worth S$1.18 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.63 per share.
The field was evenly matched, with as many gainers as losers at 179 each.
The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which closed S$0.1 or 8.1 per cent down at S$1.13 with 81.4 million shares changing hands.
Other actives included ThaiBev and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.