You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares end higher on Monday

Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 5:38 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares closed 0.6 per cent higher, with the Straits Times Index up 19.61 points to 3,285.34 on Monday.

About 1.87 billion shares worth S$1.18 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.63 per share. 

The field was evenly matched, with as many gainers as losers at 179 each.

The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which closed S$0.1 or 8.1 per cent down at S$1.13 with 81.4 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included ThaiBev and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area
2 Venture Corp declares surprise dividend; net profit up 40% in Q2
3 Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring
4 Temasek closer to first retail bond with new S$5b programme
5 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180720_ABSGX20_3506496.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX amends listing rules after MAS accepts corporate governance council’s recommendations

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel, CapitaLand Mall Trust top corporate governance rankings again

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates

Aug 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening