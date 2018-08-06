Singapore shares end higher on Monday

SINGAPORE shares closed 0.6 per cent higher, with the Straits Times Index up 19.61 points to 3,285.34 on Monday.

About 1.87 billion shares worth S$1.18 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.63 per share.

The field was evenly matched, with as many gainers as losers at 179 each.

The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which closed S$0.1 or 8.1 per cent down at S$1.13 with 81.4 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included ThaiBev and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.