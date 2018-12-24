Singapore shares end higher on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher in Monday's half-day trading session, with the Straits Times Index up 0.16 per cent or 5.02 points to 3,051.06.

About 602.2 million securities worth S$461.6 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.77. Losers outnumbered gainers 193 to 118, or about five securities down for every three up.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings fell 2.3 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.043 with 31.2 million shares traded. Singtel stayed flat at S$2.94 with 9.3 million shares traded.

Financials led active index stocks, with DBS Group Holdings up 0.5 per cent or S$0.12 to S$23.57. OCBC Bank gave up 0.09 per cent or S$0.01 to end at S$11.06, and United Overseas Bank gained 0.2 per cent or S$0.06 to S$24.41.