Singapore shares end higher on Thursday

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 5:28 PM
SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 0.91 per cent or 27.88 points to 3,093.24.

Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 202 securities down to 192 up after 1.74 billion securities worth S$1.17 billion changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore slipped 2.7 per cent or 2.5 Singapore cent to S$0.89 with 52.7 million shares traded. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding headed up 2.3 per cent or S$0.03 to S$1.32 with 43.5 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Singtel, down 1.9 per cent or S$0.06 to S$3.08; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.9 per cent or S$0.22 to S$23.99.

Jawala Inc called for a trading halt before market open on Thursday, pending an announcement. No announcement had been made as at market close.

