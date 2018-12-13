You are here
Singapore shares end higher on Thursday
SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.36 per cent or 11.09 points to 3,111.08.
About 891.4 million securities worth S$893.1 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.00. Gainers and losers were evenly matched at 186 to 186.
Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore rose 1.5 per cent or 1.5 Singapore cents to S$1.01 with 36 million shares traded. Ezion Holdings fell 1.9 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.052 with 34.8 million shares traded.
Among active index stocks, DBS Group Holdings gained 0.9 per cent or S$0.22 to S$23.92, while Singtel closed flat at S$3.08.