Singapore shares end higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.12 per cent or 33.59 points to 3,044.74.

About one billion securities worth S$673.1 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.67. Gainers outnumbered losers 256 to 155, or about five securities up for every three down.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings rose 2.3 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.044 with 56.3 million shares traded. Rex International Holding climbed 1.9 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to S$0.053 with 25.5 million shares traded.

Financials led active index stocks, with DBS Group Holdings up 0.7 per cent or S$0.17 to S$23.45. OCBC Bank rose 1.6 per cent or 18 Singapore cents to end at S$11.13, and United Overseas Bank gained 1.2 per cent or S$0.29 to S$24.32.