Singapore shares end higher on Thursday

Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 5:40 PM
SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.12 per cent or 33.59 points to 3,044.74.

About one billion securities worth S$673.1 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.67. Gainers outnumbered losers 256 to 155, or about five securities up for every three down.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings rose 2.3 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.044 with 56.3 million shares traded. Rex International Holding climbed 1.9 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to S$0.053 with 25.5 million shares traded.

Financials led active index stocks, with DBS Group Holdings up 0.7 per cent or S$0.17 to S$23.45. OCBC Bank rose 1.6 per cent or 18 Singapore cents to end at S$11.13, and United Overseas Bank gained 1.2 per cent or S$0.29 to S$24.32.

