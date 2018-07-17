You are here

Singapore shares end higher on Tuesday

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 5:45 PM
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed marginally higher on Tuesday, with the key Straits Times Index up 0.2 per cent or 6.85 points to 3,239.64.

About 1.6 billion shares worth S$1.1 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.69 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 197 to 188.

The most actively traded stock was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which fell three Singapore cents or 3.4 per cent to S$0.85 with 38.8 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezion Holdings and Genting Singapore. 

