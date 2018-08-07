You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares end higher on Tuesday

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 5:41 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.7 per cent or 54.66 points to 3,340.

About 1.99 billion shares worth S$1.37 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.69 per share. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 249 to 158.

The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which closed S$0.01 or 0.9 per cent lower at S$1.12 with 46.5 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included ThaiBev and Ezion Holdings. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

BP_Youtrip_070818_63.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Are you a bookkeeper or work in data entry? Your job might be at risk

20180807-1-UOB unites Singapore's largest property ecosystem under one roof.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB rolls out fully digital home-loan solution

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening