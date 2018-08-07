You are here
Singapore shares end higher on Tuesday
SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.7 per cent or 54.66 points to 3,340.
About 1.99 billion shares worth S$1.37 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.69 per share.
Gainers outnumbered losers 249 to 158.
The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which closed S$0.01 or 0.9 per cent lower at S$1.12 with 46.5 million shares changing hands.
Other actives included ThaiBev and Ezion Holdings.