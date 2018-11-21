You are here

Singapore shares end higher on Wednesday

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 5:32 PM
SINGAPORE stocks finished higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 11.66 points, or 0.4 per cent to 3,038.65. 

Losers outnumbered gainers 219 to 159, after about 1.25 billion shares worth S$789.6 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which rose 1.6 per cent, or 1.5 Singapore cents to close at S$0.935. 

Other active stocks included Best World which was up 11.3 per cent, or 22 Singapore cents to S$2.17, and UOB which gained one per cent, or 25 Singapore cents to S$24.10. 

