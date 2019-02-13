You are here
Singapore shares end higher on Wednesday
SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.36 per cent or 43.62 points to 3,244.77.
About 1.29 billion securities worth S$1.23 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.95. Gainers outnumbered losers 223 to 191.
Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International closed down 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.06 per cent to S$0.093 with 73.2 million shares traded. Ezion Holdings retreated 0.2 Singapore cent or 4.25 per cent to close at S$0.045, with 49.4 million shares changing hands.
Among index stocks, Thai Beverage gained 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.69 per cent to end at S$0.725, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding added one Singapore cent or 0.71 per cent to S$1.42.