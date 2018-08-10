Singapore shares end lower on Friday

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 1.3 per cent or 41.96 points to 3,284.78.

About 1.82 billion shares worth S$1.43 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.78 per share.

Losers outnumbered gainers 247 to 165.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion Holdings, which rose S$0.002 or 2.7 per cent to close at S$0.075, with 55.4 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Advance SCT and Yanzijiang Shipbuilding.