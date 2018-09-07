You are here

Singapore shares end lower on Friday

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 5:35 PM
SINGAPORE shares closed down on Friday, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.4 per cent or 13.3 points to 3,134.39. 

About 1.22 billion shares worth S$825 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.68 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 227 to 141.

The most actively traded stock was Rex International, which rose 4.1 per cent up or S$0.003, up at S$0.077 with 38.8 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Golden-Agri Resources and Ascendas Reit.

