Singapore shares end lower on Friday

SINGAPORE shares closed down on Friday, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.4 per cent or 13.3 points to 3,134.39.

About 1.22 billion shares worth S$825 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.68 per share. Losers outnumbered gainers 227 to 141.

The most actively traded stock was Rex International, which rose 4.1 per cent up or S$0.003, up at S$0.077 with 38.8 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Golden-Agri Resources and Ascendas Reit.