You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares end lower on Friday

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 5:27 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.49 per cent or 15.27 points to 3,077.97.

Losers outnumbered gainers 229 to 145, or about eight securities down for every five up, after 1.73 billion securities worth S$1.03 billion changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore gained 6.7 per cent or S$0.06 to S$0.95 with 90.5 million shares traded. Compact Metal Industries headed up 16 per cent or S$0.004 to S$0.029 with 78.8 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down one per cent or S$0.25 to S$23.74; and Singtel, up 0.6 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.10.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_HKEX_091118_2.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

BP_Grab_091118_3.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Startups

Grab scores coup on Super App rivals with KBank tie-up in Thailand

BP_Singtel_091118_9.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q2 net profit falls 77% to S$667m

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
3 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move
4 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
5 HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts

Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

A*Star's A*ccelerate, investors raise over S$85m to co-create deep tech startups

Nov 9, 2018
Startups

SESTO Robotics spins off from HOPE Technik, gets S$4m Series A funding

Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel-backed fintech firm Sygnum announces tie-up with blockchain company daura

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening