Singapore shares end lower on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.49 per cent or 15.27 points to 3,077.97.

Losers outnumbered gainers 229 to 145, or about eight securities down for every five up, after 1.73 billion securities worth S$1.03 billion changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore gained 6.7 per cent or S$0.06 to S$0.95 with 90.5 million shares traded. Compact Metal Industries headed up 16 per cent or S$0.004 to S$0.029 with 78.8 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down one per cent or S$0.25 to S$23.74; and Singtel, up 0.6 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.10.