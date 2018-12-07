You are here
Singapore shares end lower on Friday
SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 4.4 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,111.12. About 978 million shares worth S$856 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.87 per share.
Gainers pipped losers 176 to 175.
The most actively traded stock was Ezion Holdings, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.057 with 62 million shares changing hands.
Other actives included ThaiBev and Genting Singapore.