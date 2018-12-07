You are here

Singapore shares end lower on Friday

Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 5:44 PM
SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 4.4 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,111.12. About 978 million shares worth S$856 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.87 per share. 

Gainers pipped losers 176 to 175.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion Holdings, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.057 with 62 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included ThaiBev and Genting Singapore. 

