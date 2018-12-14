Singapore shares end lower on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 1.1 per cent or 33.99 points to 3,077.09.

About 1.1 billion securities worth S$859.5 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.78. Losers outnumbered gainers 240 to 148.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, MMP Resources closed flat at S$0.007 with 61.8 million shares traded. Ezion Holdings fell 5.8 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.049 with 57.9 million shares traded.

Among active index stocks, DBS Group Holdings lost 1 per cent or S$0.23 to S$23.69, while United Overseas Bank closed 2.5 per cent or S$0.61 lower at S$24.28.

BlackGold Natural Resources requested for a trading halt before market open, pending the release of an announcement. No announcement had been made as at market close.