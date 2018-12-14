You are here

Singapore shares end lower on Friday

Fri, Dec 14, 2018 - 5:40 PM
SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 1.1 per cent or 33.99 points to 3,077.09.

About 1.1 billion securities worth S$859.5 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.78. Losers outnumbered gainers 240 to 148.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, MMP Resources closed flat at S$0.007 with 61.8 million shares traded. Ezion Holdings fell 5.8 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.049 with 57.9 million shares traded.

Among active index stocks, DBS Group Holdings lost 1 per cent or S$0.23 to S$23.69, while United Overseas Bank closed 2.5 per cent or S$0.61 lower at S$24.28.

BlackGold Natural Resources requested for a trading halt before market open, pending the release of an announcement. No announcement had been made as at market close.

